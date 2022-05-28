Largest Montana flea market held in St. Regis

ST. REGIS — Rain or shine, Montanans and their neighbors can't help but flock to St. Regis throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

It's a tradition known throughout the region. It's the St. Regis Flea Market, and this year marks 45 years of bargains and booths.

Hundreds of people gathered at the community center and surrounding area, finding treasures and trinkets.

Maker and Flea Market vendor Becky Epperson has been coming to the St. Regis market for three years. Although she makes her upcycled goods in her hometown of St. Mary’s, Idaho, she couldn’t pass up on the trip over to Montana.

“I guess we all have a little gypsy," said Epperson. "And it's a lot of fun to go out and meet the other vendors and a lot of them come from other states and also all the shoppers and even in just there we've done it three years we still we have people who come back just to see us.”

Running through Memorial Day Weekend, daylight to dusk, the event brings hundreds of vendors and people from around the Northwest, filling up boxes, bags and wagons.

The event is also a fundraiser for the community organized by the St. Regis Community Council.