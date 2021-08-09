Watch
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Libby couple die in Minnesota plane crash

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
MN Plane Crash Libby Victims
Posted at 4:54 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 18:54:58-04

MISSOULA — A couple from Libby have been identified as the victims of a plane crash in southeastern Minnesota last weekend.

42-year-old Jacob Mertes and his 37-year-old wife, Sara Mertes of Libby died along with Jacob's 72-year-old stepfather, Dr. James Edney, in the small plane crash on Saturday in Victoria, Minnesota.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, piloted by Edney, was flying from Alexandria Municipal Airport to Eden Prairie’s Flying Cloud Airport before 6 p.m. Saturday when it went down and burst into flames in Victoria.

Debris from the plane landed in nearby yards and struck at least one house - igniting a fire that bystanders quickly extinguished. No one in the home or on the ground was injured, officials said.

- information from CBS News included in this report

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere