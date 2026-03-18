Libby man sentenced for fatal shooting of 3-year-old son

LIBBY — A Libby man has been sentenced to 20 years in the Montana State Prison with five years suspended after his 3-year-old son died from a gunshot wound in their Libby home last year.

Timothy Moore was formally charged on one count of negligent homicide. Charges for endangering the welfare of a child, possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia were dropped under a plea deal with Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a child who had been shot on Granite Creek Road near Libby on May 27, 2025.

The child was treated at the scene and then taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, where the child later died, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short.

Moore was arrested following an investigation.

Court documents state Moore appeared to be in an "altered mental state" when deputies arrived on the scene.

Moore told deputies he was standing outside when he heard a popping sound. He told law enforcement he ran back inside and found his child holding a firearm with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Court documents state deputies found Moore with a handgun in his pants pocket and observed track marks on his arm consistent with drug use.

Inside the home, detectives found a glass pipe and a container with a crystal-like substance similar to methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Moore reached a plea agreement on the amended charges last December.

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