Lincoln County Flooding: Dec. 14 update

A incident management team will soon assist with response efforts in Lincoln County after severe flooding hit northwest Montana last week.

Lincoln County officials shared the latest information around 11 a.m. Sunday as they prepare to host a town hall in Troy.

WATCH COVERAGE FROM LIBBY'S TOWN HALL BELOW:

Officials update Libby residents on flooding response

Lincoln County Emergency Operations is continuing its coordinated response and recovery efforts, according to the press release.

The efforts remain a multi-agency operation. Beginning Monday, however, a Type 3 Incident Management Team will support the local response.

The team will assist with incident coordination, planning, logistics, and operational support while working with local responders and officials.

The management team will arrive just as the area prepares for high winds, which could increase hazards from debris, weakened trees, and damaged infrastructure. Lincoln County officials are also warning of power outages.

Right now, Lincoln County residents are encouraged to do the following:



Secure loose outdoor items

Prepare for power outages with flashlights, batteries, and charged devices

Avoid parking vehicles near trees or unstable structures

Maintain an emergency supply kit

A community meeting for Troy residents is set to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Troy High School Auditorium at 116 E. Missoula Ave.

Agency leaders are expected to update the community on flooding impacts, the latest response actions, and public safety concerns.

Troy officials shared a message on social media Sunday that the city has been working with the U.S. Corps of Engineers. They had requested assistance with the St. Regis Road repair and extending the existing levies along Callahan Creek between the bridge and trestle bridge.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers approved the request and a cooperating agreement was signed by Commissioner Jim Hammons on Saturday afternoon.

The Corps will mobilize a team to assess the damage and work with contractors to make emergency repairs to the damaged areas.

Troy officials also assured the community that the city's water, wastewater, and electrical utilities are still working as designed. There have been no reports of damage and the city's water system is not under a boil water advisory.

The City of Troy is still under a state of emergency.

During Saturday's town hall in Libby, officials tried to alleviate concerns about the Lower Flower Creek Diversion Dam, which engineers are monitoring.

“The amount of water that's held back in this is pretty insignificant," Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said. "Even if this completely went away, the amount of water that we would see in town would probably be in the inches."

County leaders also assured residents that the larger Flower Creek Dam is not at risk.

The American Red Cross shelter is still open at the Libby Memorial Center. Bottled water is also available.

The Emergency Operations Center call line is also still active at 406-292-6295.

The Lincoln County Health Department will continue sharing updates on its Facebook page.