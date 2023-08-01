Logjam Presents signs multi-year deal with Live Nation Entertainment

MISSOULA — In a statement posted to their website Monday, local entertainment conglomerate Logjam Presents announced they penned a deal with Live Nation Entertainment.

Calling it a "multi-year partnership", the statement by Logjam president and co-founder Nick Checota says, "This new partnership will allow Logjam to remain competitive as a Montana-based promoter and will retain our event booking, marketing, management and, most importantly, 100 percent of our staff locally."

The Logjam team will continue to manage the day-to-day operations, including ticketing, staffing, and concession prices.

Other assets owned by the Checota family, such as the Wilma and the Top Hat, are unaffected by this deal, and will continue operations as normal. Alanya Wissink, an entertainment buyer for Logjam, said in the statement that the deal will encourage a more diverse group of artists to consider Montana.

“As the Montana entertainment industry becomes increasingly competitive with national companies entering the market, this partnership allows us to remain Logjam while having the support and resources of a global promoter," Wissink said. "Working with our new partners, we will be able to attract more entertainment to Montana, particularly in genres we are eager to expand such as country, rock and comedy. ”

Logjam Presents was founded about 10 years ago.