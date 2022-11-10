Lolo National Forest Christmas tree permits go on sale

MISSOULA - With the holiday season approaching, Lolo National Forrest now has Christmas tree permits available for purchase either in person or online.

“Harvesting a National Forest Christmas tree for the holiday season is a long-standing tradition on the Lolo National Forest,” said Kate Jerman, Lolo National Forest spokesperson. “We encourage the public to check in with their local offices for suggested harvest locations, tips, and regulations. This year, we are also excited to offer fourth graders a free Christmas tree permit through the ‘Every Kid Outdoors’ program.”

Free Christmas Tree Permits for Fourth Graders! Through the Every Kid Outdoors (EKO) program, fourth graders are eligible for one FREE Christmas tree permit! Fourth graders must present a valid EKO pass or paper voucher at a Lolo National Forest office to receive a free permit.

Christmas Tree Cutting Regulations:

Your permit allows you to cut Christmas trees in the Lolo National Forest only, except for locations described below.

Up to three trees can be harvested per permit for $5 a tree.

Make sure you cut your tree on public lands by checking a Lolo National Forest Visitor Map and follow road restrictions on the Motor Vehicle Use Map.

Do not cut trees in the Blue Mountain and Pattee Canyon Recreation Areas or the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area.

Do not cut on private land, in wilderness areas, designated recreation sites, previously thinned areas, or existing tree plantations.

Do not cut in active timber sales or areas that have been planted with new trees.

Do not cut down trees visible from major roads, within 150 feet of streams or creeks, or in other well-used areas.

Please post your permit on your dashboard.

Tree Height: 12 feet maximum

Stump height: 6 inches maximum

Take the whole tree. Cutting the tree top off is prohibited.

If snow is on the ground, remove it from around the stump so you can accurately measure the stump and tree height.

Cut branches off the stump and scatter them.

Cash, personal check, and credit cards are accepted at all office locations (exact change is encouraged).