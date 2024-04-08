Lookout Pass Ski extends season thanks to fresh snow

It might be spring but don’t hang up your skis just yet. Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area announced it's extending its ski season after getting 8 inches of fresh snow in the past 48 hours.

The area will remain open 7 days a week through April 14th - and will likely continue until April 21st.

Around 90% of the mountain is open with 4 chairlifts - giving skiers access to 47 open trails.

The mountain is also offering a discounted rate to anyone who brings a season pass from a different resort even - if that resort is closed for the season.

