Lookout Pass Ski extends season thanks to fresh snow

Posted at 6:05 PM, Apr 07, 2024
It might be spring but don’t hang up your skis just yet. Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area announced it's extending its ski season after getting 8 inches of fresh snow in the past 48 hours.

The area will remain open 7 days a week through April 14th - and will likely continue until April 21st.

Around 90% of the mountain is open with 4 chairlifts - giving skiers access to 47 open trails.

The mountain is also offering a discounted rate to anyone who brings a season pass from a different resort even - if that resort is closed for the season.

To view Lookout Pass Ski snow conditions report click here.

