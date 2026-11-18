PABLO — A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Pablo after a Utah man was found unresponsive at a residence and later died, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

On November 17, 2026, at 12:31 a.m., Lake County dispatch received a report of an unresponsive male at a residence in Pablo.

Emergency medical services and law enforcement responded and attempted life-saving measures. Those attempts were unsuccessful.

Authorities identified the man as Nathan Wade Benson, of Utah.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said it wishes to send its condolences to Benson's family.

No other information is being released at this time.

