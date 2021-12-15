Man dies after jumping from I-90 bridge to avoid being hit by a semi

MISSOULA — Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says a man died after jumping about 80 feet from a bridge near Superior earlier this week, to avoid being hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Sheriff Toth said he was involved in an accident on the bridge, and got out of his car to check on the other driver.

They were both okay, but the man saw a semi-truck coming toward them and waved his hands to get the semi to stop.

Sheriff Toth said it was early morning and still dark out, and the victim likely didn't know how big the drop was off the bridge.

The man was from Baltimore, and his family has been notified.