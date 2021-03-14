Man dies in rollover crash in Lincoln County

A man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Lincoln County on Sunday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

A 35-year-old Columbia Falls man was traveling westbound in a GMC Yukon on US-2 near White Haven, south of Libby, according to the MHP report.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, the man crossed the center line at mile marker 38.3 and went off the south shoulder.

The Yukon rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital. The report did not indicate any other passengers in the vehicle.

Roads were bare and dry, according to the report, and the man was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

The man's identification was not released, and no further details were available.

We will update you if we get more information.