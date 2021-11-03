MEPA Issued For Wind Augare

BROWNING — The Blackfeet Tribal Law Enforcement has issued a MEPA For 16-year-old Wind Augare. The MEPA states Augare is a Native American boy. He has been missing since 1A.M this morning (11/03/2021).

He walked away from a vehicle near the Pow Wow area outside of Browning, and is believed to be intoxicated. He is headed in an unknown direction of travel and is not dressed for the weather. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170lbs, he has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a "Las Vegas" jacket. If you have any information on Wind Augare, please contact Blackfeet Tribal Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000 or dial 911.