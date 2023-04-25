Missoula man dies in Lake County officer-involved shooting

POLSON – A man died Monday afternoon following an officer-involved shooting in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says law enforcement was asked to help in performing a welfare check. A deputy went to a home on Cold Creek Lane in St. Ignatius with the person requesting the check at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Sheriff Bell says shortly after arriving, the person being checked on showed a large bowie knife and charged at the deputy and the citizen. The deputy shot the man with the knife before he was able to injure the deputy and citizen.

27-year-old Christopher Ochs of Missoula died at the scene.

Sheriff Bell stated that no further information is being released at this time “out of respect for [the] privacy of the family of the deceased and pending an independent investigation.”

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting and the Missoula County Coroner’s Office is handling the death investigation.

“The Lake County Sheriff's Office send[s] our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Ochs,” Sheriff Bell stated.