Monday marks last day to comment on proposed Lolo National Forest management plan

MISSOULA — Monday marks the last day that people can submit comments about proposed changes to the Lolo National Forest plan.

The Lolo National Forest Land Management Plan Revision is a massive document that will determine how officials make decisions about the area for the next decade or longer.



Since the beginning of February, leaders with the Lolo National Forest have hosted public forums about the plan, and April 1, 2024, ends the 60-day comment period.

The current land management plan dates back to 1986, and changes in population growth and climate science show the need for updated guidelines.

The Lolo National Forest describes the revision process in these steps:



Assessment of current economic, social, and ecological conditions on a national forest, prairie, or grassland.

Develop the plan using the assessment of existing conditions and gathering input from the public, other agencies and governmental entities, tribal governments, and organizations.

Monitor the conditions of the national forest, prairie, or grassland during plan implementation to see if the land management plan is achieving intended desired conditions and objectives or if changes are needed.

Click here to read the full plan.