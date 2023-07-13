Montana Congressional delegation response to record low Flathead Lake levels

KALISPELL - Many state leaders seem to support releasing water from Hungry Horse Reservoir into Flathead Lake as a possible solution to low water levels.



The Hungry Horse Dam was completed in 1953 on the South Fork of the Flathead River. Any water released from Hungry Horse Reservoir would flow down until it meets the main Flathead River. It would then continue into Flathead Lake.

This solution is one that is supported by Montana's western district representative and both U.S. senators.

“I was in the Flathead last week talking with folks on the ground and I've been in touch with state and federal officials, urging them to work together to take action called on the Bureau of Reclamation to take action as soon as they get a plan from the state and the technical management team, and we need the state government to initiate this process, folks need to work together on this and we need to move more quickly. Whether you're a small business recreation outfit or involved in agriculture, folks in the Flathead simply don't have a moment to waste,” - U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT)

"The problem though, I think, there were forecasts made on snowpack on rainfall that were made earlier this year. As you know weather forecasts, snow forecasts are never entirely accurate. The BOR (Bureau of Reclamation) has to be more dynamic making adjustments during the runoff time of the year when you have more options on water. It's more difficult when you get to the middle of July as Montanans know you don't have as many options." - U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT)

"In the Flathead right now, marinas are shutting down, people are losing access to their boats and it creates a safety issue because hazards of navigation are out there in places that weren't. So Flathead Lake, let's release the water from the Hungry Horse dam, let's do it the longer you wait the bigger the problem is." - U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT)