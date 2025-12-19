Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, December 19, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Former Emergency Room Doctor Tyler Hurst pleaded guilty on Thursday to several sexual assault charges involving 15 female patients at Community Medical Center in Missoula. He plead guilty to two felony sexual intercourse charges, three sexual assault charges and took Alford pleas on three additional charges. Pending sentencing, Hurst has been booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility. (Read the full story)

Strong winds from Wednesday's storm tore the roof off of Corvallis School District's main office and snapped several power lines, forcing evacuation of the primary school and early dismissal of all 500 students. The district will conduct remote learning through Christmas break while crews assess damage and work to restore power. (Read the full story)

Lincoln County residents are continuing to clean up after back-to-back disasters — severe flooding last Thursday followed by destructive winds on Wednesday. Crews are focusing on mitigation work on the Ross Creek Cedars Bridge while power restoration efforts have been slowed by unstable ground conditions. (Read the full story)