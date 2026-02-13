Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, February 13, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Hundreds of Survivor fans traveled from across Montana to the University of Montana for a special idol hunt event as part of the show's 50th season challenge. Those who found the hidden idol got to submit a selfie for a chance to attend the season finale, which premieres Feb. 25 — featuring returning contestants from all 49 seasons. (Read the full story)

Flathead Valley Community College received $3.5 million in donations to expand and renovate its Trades Institute, which currently has waitlists for several programs. The college hopes to double enrollment by adding classroom space and updating technology for high-demand career training in construction, welding, HVAC and other skilled trades. (Read the full story)

The Kalispell Salvation Army Corps launched a mobile food pantry called the Mobile Hope Market that allows clients to shop and choose their own groceries instead of receiving pre-packed boxes. The market serves four Flathead Valley communities weekly and has helped about 50 families in its first two distributions. (Read the full story)