Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, November 21, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Ashley Whitmore pleaded not guilty on Thursday to deliberate homicide charges in the shooting death of 39-year-old Adam Mowatt in Polson on Nov. 6. Whitmore's trial is scheduled for March in the Lake County District Court. (Read the full story)

Missoula County officials have begun exploring management options for feral horses that have roamed Upper Miller Creek for decades, often spotted grazing in yards and walking down sidewalks. The county plans on meeting with experts in land management, ecology and law enforcement to develop recommendations — with public input sessions planned for early next year. (Read the full story)

Kalispell School District celebrated Thursday as officials marked the successful payoff of the $37.3 million bond used to build Glacier High School 20 years ago. Superintendent Matt Jensen said the initial investment has more than tripled in value since then. (Read the full story)