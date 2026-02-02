Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, February 2, 2026

MISSOULA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Racism allegations emerged from a high school basketball game in Anaconda, where Arlee Warriors parents say their players faced racial taunting, including war-hooping and tomahawk chops from the student section. Both school districts said they are investigating the incident with disciplinary actions taken on both sides. The Montana High School Association said fan behavior issues were addressed by the schools, but did not say how. (Read the full story)

Montana Schools Investigate Racism Claims at High School Basketball Game

A man is in custody after a woman was injured in a shooting on Farm to Market Road near Kalispell on Sunday at 3 a.m., according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Peter Johnson, 64, now faces charges for felony assault with a weapon in connection with the incident. Details are limited at this time, but the shooting is still under investigation. (Read the full story)

Man charged with felony assault with a weapon after woman shot in Flathead Valley

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is using high-tech GPS radio collars on elk in Sanders County to track their movements and investigate deaths since dense forest canopy makes traditional helicopter methods difficult. The study has already collected nearly a million GPS points from over 170 elk to help inform wildlife management decisions, both locally and statewide. (Read the full story)