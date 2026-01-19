Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, January 19, 2026

Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday, January 19, 2025:

A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy fired his weapon during a high-speed chase Saturday morning after a pickup truck struck a home in the Clinton area and the driver attempted to ram a patrol vehicle. According to Missoula County Sheriff spokesperson Jeannette Smith the incident began around 6:05 a.m. when residents reported a vehicle had hit their home and fled the scene. Full Story Here

MTN News

For months, Marion residents have watched their mail scattered across highways and delivered to wrong addresses, creating a community crisis.

Photos from community members sent to MTN News show a broken tailgate spilling mail onto the road. Letters and packages were left sprawled down the highway, and full mail containers sat abandoned. With mail constantly going to the wrong homes, residents turned to Facebook to help reunite owners with their missing letters and packages. Full Story Here

This weekend in Ronan, the Boys & Girls Club hosted a volunteer referee training clinic to help address the need for basketball officials.

Volunteers learned the basics of officiating basketball games. Despite recent challenges facing referees, many continue to officiate for one simple reason: their love of the game. Full Story Here