Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, March 9, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

A 19-year-old was killed Saturday night after crossing into oncoming traffic on Foys Canyon Road near Kalispell and striking a Toyota Tundra head-on, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. Two others were injured and transported to Logan Health Kalispell. (Read the full story)

After losing her leg from cancer at the age of 14, Kalispell resident Brenna Huckaby went on to win three gold and one bronze in two Paralympic Games. Now, she's set her sights on competing in Milan and her third shot at Paralympic glory. (Read the full story)

A Missoula-based team is fighting Montana's invasive weed problem with an unlikely weapon — bugs. The Montana Biocontrol Project distributes over a million biocontrol agents each year, using tiny insects that naturally target invasive weeds including spotted knapweed and leafy spurge. (Read the full story)