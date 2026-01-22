Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Seth Bodnar.png
MTN News
Seth Bodnar.png
Posted
and last updated

Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday, January 22, 2026.

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar announced he will step down after eight years leading the state's flagship institution. Bodnar's message to the campus community cited a desire to explore new ways to serve Montana and the nation. The leadership transition will begin immediately. Read the full story here.

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar Steps Downs

The city of St. Ignatius and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are working together on an annexation proposal that could bring voting rights to tribal residents who have long lived just outside city limits. The proposal aims to heal a decades-old divide in the Lake County community. Read the full story here.

St. Ignatius and tribal leaders partner on annexation to expand voting rights

Three current and former Republican lawmakers have filed a lawsuit against the major property tax reform passed by the Montana Legislature last year. The group is arguing that the way it was put together and passed violated the state’s constitution. Read the full story here.

Lawmakers sue over property tax reform bill, claiming process violated Montana Constitution

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader