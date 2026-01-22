Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday, January 22, 2026.

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar announced he will step down after eight years leading the state's flagship institution. Bodnar's message to the campus community cited a desire to explore new ways to serve Montana and the nation. The leadership transition will begin immediately. Read the full story here.

The city of St. Ignatius and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are working together on an annexation proposal that could bring voting rights to tribal residents who have long lived just outside city limits. The proposal aims to heal a decades-old divide in the Lake County community. Read the full story here.

Three current and former Republican lawmakers have filed a lawsuit against the major property tax reform passed by the Montana Legislature last year. The group is arguing that the way it was put together and passed violated the state’s constitution. Read the full story here.