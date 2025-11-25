Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials are seeking information about a black bear cub that was shot and left to waste on U.S. Forest Service land West of Stevensville between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22. Because it is illegal to harvest black bear cubs under one year or female bears with cubs, officials are asking for anyone with information to contact FWP. (Read the full story)

More than 300 high school students from across Montana and Idaho participated in the 60th Montana Model United Nations Conference at the University of Montana this week. Through Tuesday, students spend two days developing diplomacy and leadership skills while discussing solutions to a variety of global issues. (Read the full story)

A small library on Missoula's Sherwood Street is fostering community connections through its collection of 600 poetry books and regular gatherings. Every week, the Please Poetry Library hosts soup nights and other events to create space for residents to discover new literature while meeting new neighbors. (Read the full story)