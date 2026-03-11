Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

A woman and an infant were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 93 near Arlee in Lake County on Monday. Montana Highway Patrol said the woman crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle. The second driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Read the full story)

Brandon Wakefield, a former Marine, pleaded not guilty on Monday to deliberate homicide charges in the shooting death of Joshua Wykle near a Missoula gas station on March 4. His bail was set at $200,000 with his next court date scheduled for late April. (Read the full story)

Dozens of Missoula residents are being forced out of one of the city's most affordable apartment complexes as Howard's Apartments closes for major renovations. Many tenants said they pay less than $500 a month, a rate nearly impossible to find elsewhere in Missoula, where the median rent topped $1,300 in 2024. (Read the full story)

