Montana's Race to the Sky canceled for safety concerns

LINCOLN — The 2026 Montana’s Race To The Sky sled dog race has been canceled due to a lack of snow and icy conditions that could be dangerous for the teams.

The annual dogsled race, a qualifier for the Iditarod, was slated to happen February 12-16.

Organizers recognize how much the annual event means to the communities of Lincoln and Seeley Lake, the sled dog teams, and race fans. Vice Chair Pam Beckstrom told MTN this was a difficult decision to make, but safety needs to come first.

“The trails, as they are right now, they're ground or rock-hard ice,” Beckstrom said. “Ice is really hard on dogs’ wrists and on their shoulders.”

Beckstrom also noted that it has been a rough year for trail maintenance following the destructive wind storm in December.

“We did work tirelessly,” she explained. “So many people helped out, and the other problem that we had this year was that there were so many trees down from all the wind that we had. They spent weeks getting trees down on the trail and then hoping for more snow. So we thank everybody that helped with that Lincoln, and Seeley Lake, and the Forest Service, and all the mushers that helped.”

This is the third straight year the race has been impacted due to weather. Last year, the race was cut short due to sub-zero temperatures and extreme snowfall. In 2024, the race was also canceled due to a lack of snow.

The 2026 race was expected to see around 23 teams compete in the 300-mile and 100-mile races.

“It was a great field of mushers,” added Beckstrom. “If we would have had snow, it would have been a great race.”

Beckstrom said the race organizers are looking to next year and are thankful for the continued support they’ve been receiving.