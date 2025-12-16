MT governor requests presidential major disaster declaration due to flooding

MISSOULA — Governor Greg Gianforte requested a presidential major disaster declaration Tuesday after severe flooding hit several areas of the state last week.

The governor's federal aid request to President Donald Trump is for Lincoln and Sanders counties as well as the Blackfeet Nation.

In the letter, Governor Gianforte noted the atmospheric river event that hit northwest Montana on December 8th, bringing heavy rainfall and warm temperatures that resulted in widespread flooding. The governor issued an executive order on December 11th declaring a flooding disaster in northwest Montana.

All-Hazards Incident Command Team assists Lincoln County

“These extreme conditions led to infrastructure damage, including the failure of the Lower Flower Creek Dam, threatening water distribution for the City of Libby and prompting immediate emergency response actions," Gianforte wrote in Tuesday's letter to the President.

Governor Gianforte requested FEMA's assistance through an emergency declaration stating federal support is essential to ensure the health and safety of the affected population.

“This severe storm event has not only compromised critical infrastructure but has also placed the health and safety of the affected population at serious risk," the governor wrote. "Immediate federal assistance is essential to stabilize the situation, support recovery efforts, and prevent further harm to the community."

You can read the governor's request to President Trump here.

You can also find more information and resources from the Lincoln County Emergency Management team here.