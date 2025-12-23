Multi-vehicle crash blocks eastbound I-90 lanes near Drummond, causing major delays

DRUMMOND — A multi-vehicle crash has completely blocked eastbound lanes on Interstate 90 near Drummond Tuesday afternoon, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at mile marker 163 near the Jens Frontage Road exit. All eastbound traffic is currently unable to pass through the area and is being diverted around the scene.

Montana Department of Transportation

Motorists should expect significant delays while emergency crews work to clear the roadway. The Montana Highway Patrol is asking drivers to remain patient and yield to first responders and emergency vehicles in the area.

No information about injuries or the cause of the crash has been released at this time.

