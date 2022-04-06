Northern pike study underway in Western Montana

MISSOULA - State fisheries biologists began a new study this week on the movement of northern pike in portions of the Bitterroot, Clark Fork, and Clearwater rivers.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) experts began tagging northern pike in the Missoula area and say the success of the study depends on reports from anglers who catch tagged fish.

FWP believes the research will help identify movement patterns and extent, as well as identify key breeding areas in local watersheds.

Northern pike are an "introduced" species that can impact wild trout populations and other species through predation and competition.

The tags include a phone number (406-542-5520) for anglers to call when the fish are caught.

Information can also be reported online at fwp.mt.gov/fish/report-your-catch.

Anglers reporting tagged fish will get information on their fish’s movements from FWP and will be entered in a prize drawing at the end of the summer.

Biologists plan to tag fish from early April through May.

FWP officials say the research results will provide a better understanding of pike numbers, movement, and distribution to inform management of local fisheries.