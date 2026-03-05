Officer-involved shooting near Libby under investigation

LIBBY — Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Libby Police Department were involved in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday on Libby Creek Road near Libby.

In a press release, Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said officers were serving a warrant when the shooting occurred, and no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Sheriff Short said the suspect involved in the incident was taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby and was later transferred to Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell for further treatment.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Sheriff Short said the area around Libby Creek Road remains an active investigation scene. Members of the public are encouraged to avoid the area while investigators process the scene.

He said additional information will be released as it becomes appropriate to do so.