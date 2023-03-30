Watch Now
Officials resign from Lincoln County Elections Office

Posted at 2:59 PM, Mar 30, 2023
LIBBY – Three officials in the Lincoln County Elections Office have resigned.

Lincoln County Human Resources Director Dallas Bowe has confirmed with MTN News that the Clerk and Recorder, the Elections Administrator and her assistant turned in resignation letters on March 24, 2023.

Bowe added that Elections Administrator Assistant Amanda Eckart is still employed with Lincoln County but will be working in the Clerk and Recorders Office.

The resignations were the result of a personal matter, and Bowe says the reason cannot be disclosed now.

The positions are open for 48 hours for internal applicants.

Bowe says if no internal candidates come forward during that time frame, then the positions will be posted through the Job Service Libby and will remain open to the public for two weeks.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report

