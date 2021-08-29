One person dead after structure fire in Arlee on Saturday

The Arlee Volunteer Fire Department reports one person died in a structure fire in Arlee on Saturday.

Arlee Fire Chief Charles Headley reports around 8:00 a.m., the department was paged to respond to a mobile home fire off of Coombs Lane.

By 8:17 a.m. when responders arrived at the scene, the residence was fully engulfed in flames, according to Headley.

Headley did not have details on the victim of the fire at this time.

The investigation is ongoing in collaboration with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Montana Fire Marshal's Office, and the Arlee Volunteer Fire Department.

MTN News will update this story when more details become available.

