Orphaned Montana grizzly cub finds new home in Oregon

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says a grizzly cub found orphaned on the Flathead Indian Reservation last spring is doing well at its new home in Oregon.

The female grizzly cub named “Teddy” was transferred to Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon in August after spending several months at Montana WILD in Helena.

According to Wildlife Safari, Teddy is around a year old, and since coming to the facility she has grown from 90 pounds to around 160 pounds.

Teddy is housed in the facility’s bear loop.

Wildlife Safari has five other bears, four black bears and a male grizzly about the same age.

Taylor Holman, public relations with Wildlife Safari, says Teddy has a big personality and has quickly become a favorite of her keepers.

According to FWP, there are few places to take grizzly cubs.

Wildlife Safari is an Association of Zoos and Aquariums Accredited Facility.

The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes assisted with the rehabilitation and transfer of the cub.

