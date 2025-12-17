Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Photo Gallery: Weather wreaks havoc on Western Montana

Photo Gallery: Weather wreaks havoc on Western Montana

Scenes across Western Montana as severe weather hits on Dec. 17, 2025

DSC07675 2.JPG Missoula Firefighters work on removing a tree which fell on a van on W. Broadway Street during the Dec. 17, 2025 stormPhoto by: Emily Brown/MTN News DSC07753 2.JPG Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News DSC07615 2.JPG Missoula Firefighters work on removing a tree which fell on a van on W. Broadway Street during the Dec. 17, 2025 stormPhoto by: Emily Brown/MTN News DSC07763 2.JPG Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News DSC07818 2.JPG A tree falls from a Missoula yard during the Dec. 17, 2025 stormPhoto by: Emily Brown/MTN News DSC07737 2.JPG Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News DSC07636 2.JPG Missoula Firefighters work on removing a tree which fell on a van on W. Broadway Street during the Dec. 17, 2025 stormPhoto by: Emily Brown/MTN News WEISS_WINDSTORM_6.jpg Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Caroline Weiss/MTN News DSC07648 2.JPG Missoula Firefighters work on removing a tree which fell on a van on W. Broadway Street during the Dec. 17, 2025 stormPhoto by: Emily Brown/MTN News WEISS_WINDSTORM_3.jpg Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Caroline Weiss/MTN News DSC07748 2.JPG Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News DSC07656 2.JPG Missoula Firefighters work on removing a tree which fell on a van on W. Broadway StreetPhoto by: Emily Brown/MTN News DSC07713 2.JPG Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News DSC07728 2.JPG Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News DSC07688 2.JPG Missoula Firefighters work on removing a tree which fell on a van on W. Broadway Street during the Dec. 17, 2025 stormPhoto by: Emily Brown/MTN News DSC07735 2.JPG Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News DSC07816 2.JPG A tree falls from a Missoula yard during the Dec. 17, 2025 stormPhoto by: Emily Brown/MTN News DSC07736 2.JPG Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News WEISS_WINDSTORM_4.jpg Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Caroline Weiss/MTN News WEISS_WINDSTORM_5.jpg Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Caroline Weiss/MTN News WEISS_WINDSTORM_1.jpg Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Caroline Weiss/MTN News WEISS_WINDSTORM_2.jpg Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Caroline Weiss/MTN News WEISS_WINDSTORM_7.jpg Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Photo by: Caroline Weiss/MTN News STORM PIC 3 JOLENE LOUISE.jpg Photo by: Jolene Louise STORM PIC 5 MANDY DELEO.jpg Photo by: Mandy Deleo STORM PIC 4 MANDY DELEO.jpg Photo by: Mandy Deleo STORM PIC 5 LORI WINTER.jpg Photo by: Lori Winter STORM PIC 8 JESSICA DUVAL.jpg Photo by: Jessica Duval STORM PIC 11 AUGEST WRIGHT.jpg Photo by: Augest Wright STORM PIC 9 NATHAN SPENCER.jpg Photo by: Nathan Spencer STORM PIC 10 AJ GRAUBERGER.jpg Photo by: AJ Grauberger STORM PIC 7 JOSH RADABAH.jpg Photo by: Josh Radabah STORM PIC 14 SHERRIE CAMPBELL.jpg Photo by: Sherrie Campbell STORM PIC 12 AMBER RASMUSSEN.jpg Photo by: Amber Rasmussen STORM PIC 13 TORA BASS.jpg Photo by: Tora Bass STORM PIC 15 LORI WINTER.jpg Photo by: Lori Winter STORM PIC 17 RENEE FOOTE.jpg Photo by: Renee Foote STORM PIC 19 TODD MCLEAN.jpg Photo by: Todd McLean STORM PIC 17 AMY PETERSON.jpg Photo by: Amy Peterson STORM PIC 18 AMANDA CASTONGUAY.jpg Photo by: Amanda Castonguay STORM PIC 16 AMANDA BURNETT.jpg Photo by: Amanda Burnett STORM PIC 20 JOYCE MCNEILL.jpg Photo by: Joyce McNeill STORM PIC 22 CRISTI BUSH.jpg Photo by: Cristi Bush STORM PIC 24 EMMA PHILLEY.jpg Photo by: Emma Philley STORM PIC 26 JAYNE MCCLUNG BAUER.jpg Photo by: Jayne McClung Bauer STORM PIC 21 JOYCE MCNEILL.jpg Photo by: Joyce McNeill STORM PIC 27 TONYA BRUEGGEMAN.jpg Photo by: Tonya Brueggeman STORM PIC 29 MIKE DAMASKE.jpg Photo by: Mike Damaske STORM PIC 28 LOIS SCHUETT.jpg Photo by: Lois Schuett STORM PIC 30 MORIAH KELSO.jpg Photo by: Moriah Kelso STORM PIC 31 BELINDA BULLSHOE.jpg Photo by: Belinda Bullshoe STORM PIC 32 BELINDA BULLSHOE.jpg Photo by: Belinda Bullshoe STORM PIC 33 MELISSA ANN.jpg Photo by: Melissa Ann STORM PIC 34 HEATHER CRAVEN.jpg Photo by: Heather Craven STORM PIC 35 MIKE CASSIDY.jpg Photo by: Mike Cassidy STORM PIC 36 KENDOL SILER.jpg Photo by: Kendol Siler STORM PIC 37 SARA REEVES.jpg Photo by: Sara Reeves STORM PIC 39 SHARON SLOAN RASHLEIGH.jpg Photo by: Sharon Sloan Rashleigh STORM PIC 40 JON ZIGLER.jpg Photo by: Jon Zigler STORM PIC 41 JENNIFER MITCHELL.jpg Photo by: Jennifer Mitchell STORM PIC 42 BIANCA HARRELL.jpg Photo by: Bianca Harrell STORM PIC 43 PAT MALLARD IN BUTTE.jpg Photo by: Pat Mallard STORM PIC 44 PAT MALLARD IN BUTTE.jpg Photo by: Pat Mallard STORM PIC 45 LAURA FLINT.jpg Photo by: Laura Flint STORM PIC 46 GENEVIEVE CAREY.jpg Photo by: Genevieve Carey STORM PIC 47 AMBER BYERS SERVANTES.jpg Photo by: Amber Byers Servantes STORM PIC 48 NIA STOKEN.jpg Photo by: Nia Stoken STORM PIC 50 KATELYN MARIE.jpg Photo by: Katelyn Marie STORM PIC 51 TRACEY ANNE SCHREIFELS.jpg ScreenshotPhoto by: Tracey Anne Schreifels STORM PIC 52 STEWARD MCCRACKEN.jpg Photo by: Steward McCracken STORM PIC 53 CONNIE DONICA.jpg Photo by: Connie Donica STORM PIC 54 KATHLEEN JARVIS.jpg Photo by: Kathleen Jarvis STORM PIC 56 KATHY CASSIDY KRUZICH.jpg Photo by: Kathy Cassidy Kruzich STORM PIC 55 ROBERTA MICHAEL.jpg Photo by: Roberta Michael STORM PIC 57 GAIL BALLARD.jpg Photo by: Gail Ballard STORM PIC 58 MIKE MEAGHER JR.jpg Photo by: Mike Meagher STORM PIC 59 GAIL BALLARD.jpg Photo by: Gail Ballard STORM PIC 60 KARI WALKER.jpg Photo by: Kari Walker STORM PIC 61 PATTY CEGLIO.jpg Photo by: Patty Ceglio STORM PIC 62 JAMES BLOOD.jpg Photo by: James Blood STORM PIC 64 JAMES WHEELER.jpg Photo by: James Wheeler STORM PIC 65 SAMANTHA HARDMAN.jpg Photo by: Samantha Hardman STORM PIC 66 SAMANTHA HARDMAN.jpg Photo by: Samathan Hardman STORM PIC 67 CHELSEA PETERSON.jpg Photo by: Chelsea Peterson STORM PIC 68 NIKKI RADABAH.jpg Photo by: Nikki Radabah STORM PIC 69 JORDAN BRIMACOMB.jpg Photo by: Jordan Brimacomb STORM PIC 70 MIRANDA CREEDEN IN BUTTE.jpg Photo by: Miranda Creeden STORM PIC 71 CHAD MURRAY.jpg Photo by: Chad Murray STORM PIC 72 BREANNA MCMAHAN.jpg Photo by: Breanna McMahan STORM PIC 74 MCKAYLA MCNAMARA MILLER.jpg Photo by: McKayla McNamara STORM PIC 76 PATRICK DEBUFF.jpg Photo by: Patrick DeBuff STORM PIC 75 ERICA RENEE.jpg Photo by: Erica Renee STORM PIC 73 BREANNA MCMAHAN.jpg Photo by: Breanna McMahan STORM PIC 77 EMMA SMITH.jpg Photo by: Emma Smith STORM PIC 80 FRANK FINNEGAN SR IN BUTTE.jpg Photo by: Frank Finnegan Sr. STORM PIC 79 AMY NOEL.jpg Photo by: Amy Noel STORM PIC 78 FRANK FINNEGAN SR IN BUTTE.jpg Photo by: Frank Finnegan Sr. STORM PIC 81 JORDAN WILKINSON.jpg Photo by: Jordan Wilkinson STORM PIC 82 MARY SKOGLUND.jpg Photo by: Mary Skoglund STORM PIC 84 ALICIA RHYNE.jpg Photo by: Alicia Rhyne STORM PIC 83 CURT BECKMAN.jpg Photo by: Curt Beckman STORM PIC 86 SHELBIE NICOLE MILLS.jpg Photo by: Shelbie Nicole Mills STORM PIC 85 SAM SHIER.jpg Photo by: Sam Shier STORM PIC 87 ALEX SMIETANKA.jpg Photo by: Alex Smietanka STORM PIC 88 BRODY SHEEHAN.jpg Photo by: Brody Sheehan STORM PIC 89 SULLIVAN HALVORSON.jpg Photo by: Sullivan Halvorson STORM PIC 90 MEGHAN TIEHEN.jpg Photo by: Meghan Tiehen STORM PIC 91 DARLA WOODWARD.jpg Photo by: Darla Woodward STORM PIC 92 MAELINE RUTH MERJA HOFF.jpg Photo by: Maeline Ruth Merja Hoff STORM PIC 93 MARIE LAMBERT.jpg Photo by: Marie Lambert STORM PIC 94 ASHLEY JOHNSON.jpg Photo by: Ashley Johnson STORM PIC 23 LOU RICE.jpg Photo by: Lou Rice STORM PIC 25 TRACEY LARSON-OLSEN.jpg Photo by: Tracey Larson-Olsen

Missoula Firefighters work on removing a tree which fell on a van on W. Broadway Street during the Dec. 17, 2025 stormEmily Brown/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Emily Brown/MTN News
Missoula Firefighters work on removing a tree which fell on a van on W. Broadway Street during the Dec. 17, 2025 stormEmily Brown/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Emily Brown/MTN News
A tree falls from a Missoula yard during the Dec. 17, 2025 stormEmily Brown/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Emily Brown/MTN News
Missoula Firefighters work on removing a tree which fell on a van on W. Broadway Street during the Dec. 17, 2025 stormEmily Brown/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Caroline Weiss/MTN News
Missoula Firefighters work on removing a tree which fell on a van on W. Broadway Street during the Dec. 17, 2025 stormEmily Brown/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Caroline Weiss/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Emily Brown/MTN News
Missoula Firefighters work on removing a tree which fell on a van on W. Broadway StreetEmily Brown/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Emily Brown/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Emily Brown/MTN News
Missoula Firefighters work on removing a tree which fell on a van on W. Broadway Street during the Dec. 17, 2025 stormEmily Brown/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Emily Brown/MTN News
A tree falls from a Missoula yard during the Dec. 17, 2025 stormEmily Brown/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Emily Brown/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Caroline Weiss/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Caroline Weiss/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Caroline Weiss/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Caroline Weiss/MTN News
Wind rips the roof off Missoula's Jefferson School, scattering debris on Dec. 17, 2025Caroline Weiss/MTN News
