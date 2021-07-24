Polson bans lawn watering and car washing to conserve water

The city of Polson announced Saturday it is prohibiting lawn watering, vehicle washing and other unnecessary water uses to conserve water.

Read the full release below:

Public Works staff are working diligently to balance water supply and reserve issues throughout the community. However, the City of Polson continues to experience low water reserves, due to increased usage, and as a result is implementing emergency water restrictions effective immediately.

For this reason, all unnecessary use of water is prohibited, to include watering of yards and green spaces; as well as washing vehicles and other equipment. Fresh and sensitive landscaping (new trees, sod, etc.) should be watered only as needed for survival.

All City of Polson water customers are strongly encouraged to conserve water in their daily routine as much as possible.

For more information call 406-883-8201 or www.cityofpolson.com [cityofpolson.com]