Power outage affects thousands from Whitefish to Canadian border

A transmission line outage has caused widespread power outages across northwestern Montana, leaving thousands without electricity on Friday.

The Bonneville Power Administration transmission line failure triggered a system-wide outage affecting all Lincoln Electric Cooperative members from Whitefish to the Canadian border, including all communities in between.

Both BPA and Lincoln Electric Cooperative crews have been dispatched to the affected areas and are actively working to restore power to customers.

The outage began around 11:37 a.m. Friday, impacting a significant portion of the Flathead Valley and surrounding regions near the U.S.-Canada border.

No estimated time for power restoration has been provided at this time.