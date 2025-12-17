Powerful winds cause widespread damage, power outages in Ravalli County

HAMILTON — Wind gusts over 50 mph swept through the Bitterroot Valley on Wednesday, knocking down trees and power lines and forcing officials to issue an emergency travel warning.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reported that the powerful winds caused widespread power outages and blocked many residential streets throughout the area. Law enforcement and first responders were overwhelmed with calls as the storm moved through.

Officials eventually issued an emergency wind and travel warning to limit traffic in the Bitterroot Valley as conditions worsened.

Watch MTN's Robyn Iron's report here:

Hamilton Wind Damage

Hamilton residents Gay and Burt Brewer experienced the storm's impact firsthand when they were awakened by a loud thud as a tree toppled over in front of their house.

"It wasn't like an explosion," Gay said, "at first we couldn't see how much came down and there's more at the top up above here, so we'll have a little damage to take care of."

The Brewers said their historic home is more than 100 years old, and they're grateful the fallen tree caused only minor damage.

Many community members have already begun helping with cleanup efforts, but it will take several more days for the area to fully recover from the storm damage.

