LINCOLN COUNTY — With the cost of damages expected to be nearly $10 million, Montana officials have submitted a Major Disaster Declaration request for the severe flooding that hit Lincoln County last month.

A cumulative preliminary assessment puts the price tag for December's high waters at $9.69 million, according to Zach Sherbo, the county's public health manager. However, county leaders expect that number to be higher.

WATCH BELOW:

Preliminary assessment: Nearly $10M in damages from Lincoln Co. flooding

The disaster declaration request is primarily for FEMA's Public Assistance program. The program provides supplemental grants to state, tribal, and local governments so communities can respond and recover from major disasters.

Heavy rain hit northwest Montana in early December. The severe weather culminated in mass flooding on December 11 that created hazardous conditions across the region.

Several bridges were washed out, roads were closed, and officials worked quickly to address possible impacts to the area's dams.

As of January 13, the City of Libby was still under a boil water advisory.

Officials have also made requests for assistance from other federal agencies, such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Major Disaster Declaration request for assistance will be routed through FEMA's Region 8 office before reaching the White House for review.

That request is just for the severe flooding.

Officials are still compiling the documentation for the damage from the separate windstorm that slammed the area just days later on December 17.