Real-Time Updates: Severe weather slams Western Montana Wednesday, Dec. 17

(Update 10:15 a.m.) The reports of damage around Western Montana are rolling in Wednesday morning as thousands remain without power, especially in the northwestern corner.

As trees topple across the area, officials are urging travelers to use caution.

Trees have blocked access to several roads in the region. Here's the road report as of 10 a.m.:



MT-35 is CLOSED from milepost 2.8 to 6

Southbound lanes are blocked on US-93 north of Somers due to a semi blow over

Tree down and blocking southbound lanes on US-93 near Ronan

Tree blocking all lanes on MT-35 east of Polson.

Power lines down blocking on lanes on US-2 west of Marion.

Severe driving conditions on US-12 from Lolo to Lolo Pass due to downed trees

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office issued a notice at 9:40 a.m. that the county is under emergency travel only.

To the south, the Missoula Police Department requested necessary travel only in the city.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District put out a public service announcement asking people to stay home and off the roads.

Power outages are still impacting several areas of Western Montana too.

NorthWestern Energy's outage map at 10:10 a.m. showed hundreds of customers were in the dark in Missoula, Mineral, and Sanders counties. Flathead Electric shows thousands of people without power in Flathead and Lincoln counties.

Traffic signals are out in the City of Kalispell. All intersections with dark stoplights must be treated as a 4-way stop.



Come to a complete stop

Take turns — first to stop goes first

Yield to pedestrians

Proceed slowly and cautiously

Kalispell's popular Woodland Park is closed due to heavy winds and hazardous conditions.

The weather has closed the following schools for Wednesday (this list will be updated):



Clinton

Frenchtown

Libby

Marion

Noxon

Pleasant Valley

St. Regis

Superior

Troy

West Glacier

High winds tore off the roof of Jefferson School in Missoula. The school is not currently serving students.

This article will be updated throughout the day. Please follow KPAX's Facebook page for the latest information too.

(Update 9:08 a.m.) Hazardous conditions are wreaking havoc across the City of Missoula causing the Missoula Police Department to ask the community to only travel if absolutely necessary.

In a press release at 9:10 a.m., MPD stated that high winds have created dangerous conditions, including reduced vehicle control, blowing debris, and the potential for downed trees and power lines.

If you cannot avoid traveling right now, you're asked to:



Reduce speed

Be alert for debris in roadways

Watch for downed trees, power lines, and damaged traffic signals

Avoid parking near trees or unstable structures

Do not touch anything, including a tree, that may be in contact with power lines. If you see a downed power line, you're asked to call NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.

For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergency assistance, contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

(Update 9:03 a.m.) A MEANS alert for Missoula County for drivers to be cautious driving due to high winds, several hazards and extreme conditions.

Frenchtown School District has cancelled school. Parents should pick up their student from the school to ensure they are supervised and safe as they transition back home. If parents are unable to pick students up, buses will run at 10:00 to return students home. Phones are also out at the South Campus.

(UPDATE: 8:28 a.m.) The storm is hitting Sanders County hard.

Just after 8 a.m., the Community Ambulance Service of W. Sanders Co. posted that power is out in parts of the area and that strong winds are creating extremely dangerous conditions.

Live power lines are across roads, there are reports of falling trees and debris, and some travel routes have become impassable.

Officials are telling people to not travel unless it's absolutely necessary. School in Noxon has been canceled.

Meanwhile in Mineral County, St. Regis Schools and the Superior School District have also canceled classes.

Due to fallen power lines, Superior Schools will not send the buses back out.

School officials are asking families to pick up their students Wednesday morning. If you're unable to do so, you're asked to call Logan Labbe 406-822-2285 to make accommodations.

(1st Report - 8:20 a.m.) The strong Pacific cold front that is moving through Washington has now arrived in Western Montana Wednesday morning.

Power outages have already been reported all across Western Montana including the Interstate 90 corridor from Lookout Pass to Alberton and in Northwest Montana, thousands of residents are without power in the Libby and surrounding areas. For updates on outages check Northwestern Energy Outage map and Flathead Electric Co-Op outage viewers.

Northwestern Energy Power outages along Interstate 90 from St. Regis to Alberton, Wednesday 12/17 as of 8:00 a.m.

There is also reports of road hazards. According to the Montana Department of Transportation a powerline is down on Highway 56 near Noxon. Several trees are also down across Highway 56 between Troy and Noxon.

Interstate 90 westbound lanes at mm 15, west of Superior, are blocked due to downed trees.

Click here for live map of road closures.

