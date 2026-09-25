Ronan Charter Academy offers students a flexible path to graduation

RONAN, Mont. — For some students, the traditional school setting isn't always the right fit — especially when life gets hard. Ronan Charter Academy is giving those students another path to earn a certificate or high school diploma and, most importantly, stay in school.

Haivyn and Tyshea Runsabove and Rylee Maki are among the students who say the program stepped in during some of the hardest times of their lives.

"I had a friend pass away in November 2022, and I didn't want to be in school," Tyshea said.

"I went through a really hard time in my life," Haivyn said.

"I used charter as a way to get my diploma outside of school…because I didn't want to be at school without my friend," Tyshea said.

Ronan Charter Academy is a hybrid learning program tailored to students' educational needs, offering both in-person and remote learning options.

"I'm very grateful of the charter program; if I didn't have it, I would still be homeschooling," Maki said.

The academy has served the district for two years. Educator Josh Illig said the hybrid approach has been key to keeping kids enrolled. With more than 50 students now enrolled and funding through basic title funding, he said the program has proven to be a valuable asset.

"We want our kids to do well, because we do love them and we do care about them," Illig said.

Ronan Charter Academy is one of five charter programs approved by the Montana Board of Public Education. Students can blend hands-on learning in classes like automotive and agriculture with online core curriculum and electives — including a nail tech elective.

"Thirteen years in school is a lot, for myself included; sometimes kids have other things they might be doing or going through some things," Illig said.

"Being able to keep those kids in our education setting, while keeping them still engaged, has been really important and really rewarding," Illig said.

For families, the academy has offered hope.

"Mr. Illig has been amazing, helping us understand the program. I was skeptical at first, but it has been a great alternative," a parent said.

"I saw more of her old self again, smiling and being very social. I am very proud of her. The school, along with her family, has helped guide her, and she has a bright future," a parent said.

Ronan Charter Academy is currently accepting applications from homeschool and out-of-district students for the upcoming school year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

