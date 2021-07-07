Search continues for grizzly bear involved in Ovando fatal attack

DEER LODGE — Wildlife officials are continuing to search for a grizzly bear that killed a camper in Ovando on Tuesday morning.

The Powell County Sheriff's Office reports traps have been set in the area while a ground and air search is continuing for the grizzly bear.

MTN News

Campsites in Ovando have been closed until Sunday and people in the area are being urged to be cautious since the bear has not been located.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim of the bear attack this morning in Ovando," a social media post states.

Authorities say the victim was traveling with a group of cyclists and was camping in the Ovando area overnight.

