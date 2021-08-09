Watch
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Security camera footage sought from Boulder 2700 fire

items.[0].videoTitle
Lake County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:17 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 15:21:31-04

POLSON — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for security footage near the Boulder 2700 fire taken on July 30 or July 31.

Anyone who has cameras facing Montana Highway 35 -- especially between mile marker 6 and 14 -- the Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact them.

If you have any footage of the area, you can contact Detective Erwin Lobdell at elobdell@lakemt.gov or by calling (406) 249-3015.

The Boulder 2700 fire -- which has destroyed several structures -- has burned 2,072 acres and is 31% contained.

Sign up for Lake County Emergency alerts here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere