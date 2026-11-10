Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation sets record-breaking trail work season

SELWAY-BITTERROOT, Mont. — The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation (SBFC) recorded a record-breaking trail maintenance season in 2026.

Through more than 80 hitches, crews worked on just over 536 miles of trail.

34 professional staff and 243 volunteers accomplished a lot in the Selway-Bitterroot and Frank Church-River of No Return Wildernesses.

Crews removed more than 17,000 trees impacting trail usage, with 94% of those cut with traditional tools like handsaws.

Nearly 190,000 feet of trail saw brush work to improve access and visibility.

825 existing drains were maintained, and 39 new drains were added to prevent erosion.

150 pounds of trash were also taken out of wilderness areas.

Along with the professional crews and volunteers, 58 teens took part in SBFC's Youth Wilderness Program.

Teens ages 12-18 joined free trips to learn more about leadership, backcountry skills and inspire future passions.

SBFC furthered work on its rivers program as well by supporting stewardship on the Middle Fork and Main Salmon Rivers.

They also served as river checkers and rangers to help visitors and take care of river corridors.