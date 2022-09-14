Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan

RONAN - A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says Patrick Cork -- who MPD said was armed and dangerous — shot himself at approximately 11:55 p.m. in Ronan.

According to a news release, a Ronan police officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Round Butte Road.

A preliminary investigation shows that prior to yielding to the officer, Cork shot himself.

The officer rendered first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but died hours later.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death.

Cork's body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.