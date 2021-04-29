Small plane makes emergency landing in Granite County

PHILIPSBURG — Two people walked away uninjured after a small plane made an emergency landing in a pasture near Hall.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office was notified by air traffic control in Salt Lake City shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday that a small aircraft had reported having engine trouble and was crash landing short of the runway in Philipsburg.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says emergency responders were sent to the area and later determined a short time later the aircraft – with two people on board -- had landed safely in a rancher's pasture northeast of Hall.

There was no damage or injuries reported.