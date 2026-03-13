Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
St. Ignatius High School hosting carnival Saturday to send athletes to Special Olympics Montana

MTN NEWS
St. Ignatius High School hosts its 3rd annual Special Olympics Carnival on March 14 to fund travel for 16 athletes competing in Billings.
ST. IGNATIUS — Athletes at St. Ignatius High School are preparing to compete in Special Olympics Montana this spring — and this Saturday the community can help get them there.

The school is hosting its third annual Special Olympics Carnival at the St. Ignatius High School's new gym on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to everyone.

With 16 athletes set to compete in Billings this spring, every raffle ticket and carnival game brings them one step closer to the starting line. For months, athletes and staff have worked to secure donations and community support to make the event possible.

The carnival will feature raffles, bouncy houses, games, and more.

For paraeducator Diana Girsch, the opportunity means far more than a competition.

"It's a once in a lifetime thing for them, they go out and it's not only that we go to compete, but we go do activities with them, we take them on adventures to the capital, all kinds of things and something they might not ever get to do, and they get to do it with us," Girsch said.

The carnival will be held at St. Ignatius High School's new gym. Admission details were not provided, but all community members are welcome to attend.

