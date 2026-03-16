St. Ignatius student athletes raise funds for Special Olympics Montana at third annual carnival

ST. IGNATIUS — Sixteen student athletes at St. Ignatius are heading to Special Olympics Montana in Billings in May, and they are raising the money to get there themselves.

The team hosted its third annual carnival on Saturday, featuring bouncy houses, games, raffles and more to fund the trip.

"We've competed in basketball, bowling, and just to see everyone's faces, it's so great," said Atticus Hulets, a freshman.

Hulets is preparing to compete for the first time at Special Olympics Montana this spring. Without school funding, the team relies entirely on community support and fundraising efforts like the carnival.

"The school doesn't fund us so it is like our own thing and when we get donations we are so grateful," Hulets said.

Each of the 16 team members played a role at the carnival — running a booth, making balloon animals or simply having fun. But the athletes also put in significant work behind the scenes, personally reaching out to community members for support.

"This year we went around asking, 'Hey, can you help us?' and some were like, 'Sure, yeah, we can help you,' and we were like, 'Thank you,' and we send them a card right back," said Deana McNutt, a senior.

McNutt is preparing for her second Special Olympics competition and said the experience is about more than just athletics.

"When I am competing I am watching the joy on everyone's faces, and everyone needs to have joy in their life no matter what," McNutt said.

For these athletes, the encouragement they receive from those around them is what keeps them going.

"It feels like it's a family, it feels like a family behind you and it is all great," Hulets said.

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