St. Ignatius woman dies in Highway 200 crash

RAVALLI - A 40-year-old St. Ignatius woman died when her pickup truck crashed on Montana Highway 200 late Thursday.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. near Ravalli at mile marker 113.

The victim was traveling eastbound when she lost control of her Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck, according to the accident narrative.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.