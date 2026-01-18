Suspect in custody after St. Ignatius vehicle pursuit

ST. IGNATIUS — One suspect is in custody after a vehicle pursuit with officers from the CSKT Tribal Police and St. Ignatius Police Departments.

The St. Ignatius Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon that they assisted Tribal Police in pursuit of a vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 93 towards St. Ignatius.

Officers deployed stop sticks, ending the pursuit, and the suspect was taken into custody. There were no reports of injuries or property damage and criminal charges are pending.