Temporary road closures for Lincoln Co. undersheriff funeral service

LIBBY — Lincoln County officials announced temporary road closures Monday for the funeral service of Undersheriff John Hyslop at Libby Assembly of God.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 19, Hamann Avenue and E. Horseshoe Drive will be closed to through traffic to allow for safe access and parking for funeral services.

Motorists should use Collins Avenue as the primary route for travel in the area during this time.

Law enforcement and traffic control personnel will be present to assist with traffic flow and ensure safety. Delays should be expected, and drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes as needed.

The county appreciates the community's cooperation and respect during this time.