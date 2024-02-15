Thursday public meeting planned for changes in popular Western Montana antler hunting event

MISSOULA — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is holding a public meeting on Thursday, February 15, 2024, to discuss possible changes to the opening day for antler hunting at Blackfoot-Clearwater Wildlife Management Area (WMA)

State wildlife officials are attempting to address safety issues caused by traffic congestion along Montana Highway 83 and are looking for the public’s help in creating some of the plan details.

The Blackfoot-Clearwater WMA in the Blackfoot Valley is a popular destination for antler hunters when it opens annually at noon on May 15.

FWP notes the event’s growing popularity is causing safety issues. The Montana Highway Patrol, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and FWP are working together to address human safety concerns.

Many of the specifics of the opening day access plan will be decided over the next few months, but some basics have been set.

A meeting, available both in-person and online, has been planned for Thursday to provide background on the issue and gather ideas from the public.

The in-person and online meetings will take place beginning at 6 p.m. at the Missoula FWP office and at the U.S. Forest Service Seeley Lake Ranger Station.

Details on how to join the meeting online can be found on the project web page.

Click here for more information, to provide input, track the planning process and see the final access plan when completed this spring.