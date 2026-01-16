WATCH: Browning Wrestling Team denied service at Ronan McDonalds

RONAN — On Thursday night, the Browning Wrestling Team was denied service from the McDonald's in Ronan.

WATCH HERE:

Browning wrestling team denied service at Ronan McDonald's restaurant

Reasons for the service denial have not been confirmed. Yet, MTN has reached out to the McDonald's owner for comment.

Friday morning, Browning School District Superintendent Rebecca Rappold shared a statement online saying, "BPS would like to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that our students are treated with dignity and respect while traveling with Browning Public Schools. This incident is being fully investigated and appropriate steps will be taken, including legal steps, if necessary."

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

This is a developing story. MTN News will keep you updated.